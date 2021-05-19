Delta region highlights on show

Home » Nation

A CULTURE and tourism feast from the Yangtze River Delta region opened yesterday with a three-day bazaar at the landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Shanghai’s Pudong New Area ahead of today’s China Tourism Day.

More than 20 cities from the region are contributing with performances, intangible cultural heritage displays, tourism routes and delicacies at the event.

These include Sanlin dragon and lion dances, Shanghai woolen embroidery, Duoyunxuan woodblock watermark prints, and pankou, or frog fastener, a button on qipao, with inheritors of intangible cultural heritage showing off their exquisite skills. There will also be jazz concerts and magic shows.

Visitors can play chess on a huge chessboard marked with cities, towns, villages, mountains, lakes and gardens to experience the region’s cultural and tourism splendor and breathtaking beauty.

A tourism pass for the Yangtze River Delta region released during the opening ceremony covers 22 cities, including new additions Yancheng, Suqian, Taizhou and Chizhou.

A transportation card stringing together “red” tourism sites in 10 cities was also launched during the event, part of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China celebrations.

People can also sample a variety of delicacies from the region, such as Dongshan loquat and Yuyao waxberry.

Earrings that blend Shanghai woolen embroidery techniques, Yixing clay teapots, silk scarves, fans and pankou brooches are for sale, and culinary specialties such as Jingjiang crab soup dumplings, Yushan green tea, Taicang dried meat floss and Xiangshan squid shreds are also available.

Seven performances including a wine ceremony, Peking Opera and puppet shows will be staged.