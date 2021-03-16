Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

March 16, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Didi driver rams into passenger

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 March 16, 2021 | Print Edition

A DRIVER employed by China’s largest ride-hailing firm, Didi Chuxing, killed a passenger by ramming his car into the man after a quarrel, the firm said in a post on social media yesterday.

Police in the southeastern city of Fuzhou said the driver had been detained, and Didi said it was cooperating with the investigation and company representatives had visited the victim’s family.

“After an argument, the driver drove the car and repeatedly rammed into the male passenger and caused his death,” Didi said on Weibo social media platform.

Two cases of rape and murder in 2018 involving Didi drivers put the firm under public and government scrutiny. Back then, Didi responded by launching a campaign to improve safety for passengers, and with the latest incident trending on Weibo, it pledged to do more.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿