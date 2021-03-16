The story appears on
Page A2
March 16, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Didi driver rams into passenger
A DRIVER employed by China’s largest ride-hailing firm, Didi Chuxing, killed a passenger by ramming his car into the man after a quarrel, the firm said in a post on social media yesterday.
Police in the southeastern city of Fuzhou said the driver had been detained, and Didi said it was cooperating with the investigation and company representatives had visited the victim’s family.
“After an argument, the driver drove the car and repeatedly rammed into the male passenger and caused his death,” Didi said on Weibo social media platform.
Two cases of rape and murder in 2018 involving Didi drivers put the firm under public and government scrutiny. Back then, Didi responded by launching a campaign to improve safety for passengers, and with the latest incident trending on Weibo, it pledged to do more.
