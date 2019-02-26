The story appears on
Page A6
February 26, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Digital storage of documents to make reviews easier
China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee will store normative documents on record on a digital platform.
This will make it easier for reviewers to find whether regulations and judicial interpretations conflict with laws.
The platform is being built and will be launched later this year, said Shen Chunyao, director of the legislative work committee.
The system will provide an online review of laws and regulations, data collection and legislative services, Shen said.
The move is part of the NPC’s effort to streamline its work.
(Xinhua)
