Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

February 26, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Digital storage of documents to make reviews easier

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:00 UTC+8 February 26, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee will store normative documents on record on a digital platform.

This will make it easier for reviewers to find whether regulations and judicial interpretations conflict with laws.

The platform is being built and will be launched later this year, said Shen Chunyao, director of the legislative work committee.

The system will provide an online review of laws and regulations, data collection and legislative services, Shen said.

The move is part of the NPC’s effort to streamline its work.

(Xinhua)

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿