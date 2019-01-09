Diplomatic envoys see progress in Xinjiang

Home » Nation

REPRESENTATIVES of 12 countries witnessed the social and economic progress in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on a recent visit.

The regional government extended the invitation to diplomatic envoys as well as representatives of diplomatic envoys from Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Thailand, and Kuwait.

The envoys visited local markets, farmers, educational institutes, mosques, factories, as well as vocational education and training centers.

Throughout the trip, they interacted with local vendors, students, and workers in Xinjiang and learned about the region’s progress in maintaining social stability, improving people’s livelihoods and developing the local economy.

At the Grand Bazaar in the regional capital Urumqi, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, charge d’affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in China, said Xinjiang’s cultural vitality and hospitality had impressed her deeply.

At the Xinjiang Islamic Institute, which offers three-year bachelor programs and religious training, the Ambassador of Kuwait to China Sameeh Johar Hayat encouraged the students to learn more and contribute what they learn to the development of their country.

In Kashgar, the diplomatic envoys also visited a local economic development zone.

On seeing the wide variety of imported products from Europe, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia in the zone, Piriya Khempon, ambassador of Thailand to China, said the trip had deepened his understanding of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The diplomatic envoys also visited Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, the largest mosque in Xinjiang, and were briefed on improvements to its facilities.

Mohammed Hosnie Shahiran Ismail, counselor of the Malaysian Embassy in China, said that through the tour he saw that the Chinese government attaches great importance to religious freedom, and that religious activities are protected by the state.

The trip refreshed his understanding of Xinjiang, he said, adding the region is different from what Western media has portrayed.

The envoys also visited a clothing factory in Hotan where villagers have received training on the assembly lines. They receive a monthly salary of more than 3,000 yuan (US$438).

People are busy studying and working there, which was different from the past when many were idling around, said Sayed Habiburahman Husinpur, charge d’affaires of the Afghanistan Embassy in China, who has visited Xinjiang many times.

The vocational education and training program is a suitable arrangement that has improved the lives of many people as well as their families, he said.

Many countries face issues such as solving unemployment and de-extremism, but the programs in Xinjiang are reaping good results and can provide a reference for other countries.