Discipline inspection is a success

CHINA’S top graft-buster Zhao Leji said that new progress had been achieved in the work of disciplinary inspection and supervision in 2018.

Zhao, secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks while delivering a work report at the third plenary session of the 19th CCDI.

A total of 25,000 officials, including 29 centrally administrated officials, were punished for violating political discipline in 2018, according to the work report, which was made public yesterday.

Reform of the disciplinary inspection and supervision system has been deepened.

The adoption of Supervision Law and establishment of the National Supervisory Commission in 2018 have ensured that supervision covers everyone working in the public sector who exercises public power.

The CCDI and the National Supervisory Commission named and shamed officials involved in 50 cases for violating the frugality code of conduct. And 92,000 Party members across the country were punished for such violations in 2018, according to the report.