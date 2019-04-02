Discovery may help in treating autism

Home » Nation

Chinese scientists have discovered that the absence of a certain protein in Drosophila melanogaster, or vinegar flies, causes intestinal flora unbalancing and shows symptoms similar to autism in humans.

Led by Liu Xingyin, a professor at Nanjing Medical University in east China’s Jiangsu Province, the researchers said the discovery could lead to the new theoretical path of treating autism based on digestion and immune activities.

Liu said the KDM5-deficient vinegar flies kept their distance from one another, were slow to respond and had reduced direct contact with other flies.

“All of these phenomena are similar to the communication disorders of people with autism,” Liu said ahead of World Autism Awareness Day today.

The study shows that without the function of KDM5, the flies’ intestinal mucosal barriers were damaged and their intestinal flora was imbalanced.

“Many people with autism also have a serious intestinal illness like diarrhea and irritable-bowel syndrome. It is consistent with our findings,” Liu said.

Using antibiotics or feeding Lactobacillus Plantarum could improve social behaviors.