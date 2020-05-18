District in Jilin labeled high-risk area

Home » Nation

FENGMAN District in the northeastern Chinese city of Jilin was classified by local officials as a high-risk area for COVID-19 after three new locally transmitted cases were reported on Saturday.

China’s mainland reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in a statement yesterday. The other two cases were imported infections.

Heightened disease control measures in the district include allowing only one person from a family to go out and purchase daily necessities each day, according to the district’s official post on WeChat.

Residents were advised not to leave the city and anyone who needs to leave must provide a negative test result taken within 48 hours.

Fengman District said yesterday that it will tighten the lockdown by closing stores including department stores, house appliance stores and furniture stores but will keep supermarkets open to maintain supply to residents.

Zhong Nanshan, the Chinese government’s senior medical adviser told CNN on Saturday that the danger of a second wave of infections is looming large.

“The majority of... Chinese at the moment are still susceptible to COVID-19 infection because (of) a lack of immunity,” Zhong was quoted in the CNN report. “We are facing (a) big challenge, it’s not better than the foreign countries I think at the moment.”

Jilin City on Saturday removed Liu Shijun, the deputy director of the city’s health commission, and four other officials from office.

The other officials are the director of the city’s health department, an official from the city’s police force and two from the city’s disaster prevention and control centers and its Fengman District.

On Friday, Li Pengfei, secretary of the Communist Party of China Shulan municipal committee, was removed from his post, making him the first senior official in the city to be dismissed following a rebound of the disease.

Private clinics closed

Jilin, the second largest city in northeast China’s Jilin Province, closed all private clinics and hospital outpatient services starting yesterday. Patients seeking medical help will need to visit medical institutions and those with a fever should go to fever clinics, according to an announcement made by local authorities on Saturday.

Local law enforcement personnel are ordered to immediately start inspecting the city’s private clinics to ensure they follow epidemic control measures.

Eight medical teams with over 500 staff have rushed to Jilin City to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s health official said yesterday at a press briefing.

Upon their arrival, the teams began conducting epidemiological investigation, sample collection, nucleic acid testing, medical treatment, among others, said Liu Qizhi, director of the Jilin municipal health authority.

During an inspection tour in Jilin Province, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called for more decisive, precise, flexible and effective measures in regular epidemic prevention and control to avoid further spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The inspectors stressed to speed up screening, testing, quarantine and treatment of COVID-19 cases and conduct thorough epidemiological investigations.

The city of Jilin has carried out nucleic acid testing on more that 40,000 people over the past three days.

The National Health Commission said more targeted and effective measures should be carried out to step up the screening, isolation and hospitalization of COVID-19 patients.

The nine new confirmed cases reported on the Chinese mainland over the last three days were all from close contacts under medical observation, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the commission.

In more positive developments, the number of asymptomatic cases under medical observation on the mainland had been declining for 15 straight days, and all COVID-19 patients reported in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province had been discharged from hospital as of Saturday, Mi said.

The number of patients still hospitalized by Saturday fell to 86 on the mainland.