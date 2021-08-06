The story appears on
Page A3
August 6, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Divorce numbers down in H1
THE number of divorces in the first six months of the year nearly halved after China introduced a 30-day cooling-off period before divorce in last year’s newly adopted Civil Code.
Since the new rule came into effect on January 1, 2021, some 966,000 divorces were granted in the first six months in China, according to the latest statistics released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Civil Affairs. The number was down by around 47 percent compared with the first half of 2019.
The first half of 2020 saw number of divorces drop because civil service operations were stopped for a while at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Professor Dong Yuzheng, a population expert and head of Guangdong Academy of Population Development, believes the decline was due to the cooling-off period before the divorce. It allowed people to calm down and sort out their issues, Dong told news portal Yicai. The cooling-off period ensured rational and comprehensive judgments that helped couples to resolve disputes and withdraw their divorce application, according to Dong.
The Civil Code states that the civil affairs department can only approve a divorce after 30 days if neither of the couple withdraws their application.
On the other hand, the marriageable population was also shrinking, a factor which was also reflected in the downturn in divorces.
Data shows that the number of marriage registrations in China has been falling. Last year, there were 8.13 million marriage registrations, the lowest since 2003, and only 60 percent of the peak reached in 2013.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.