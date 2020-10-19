Documentary honors heroes of Korean War

Home » Nation

A SIX-EPISODE documentary “For Peace” premiered in prime time last night on China’s major TV broadcaster CCTV.

The documentary, with each episode lasting around 50 minutes, is dedicated to commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers army entering the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the Korean War.

The documentary reflects the nature of justice and great victory of the war, and recounts CPV soldiers’ heroic deeds and revolutionary spirit during the from 1950 to 1953.

Two episodes will be aired every day on CCTV and will be available later on other channels and major digital news outlets.

On October 19, 1950, as requested by the DPRK, CPV forces crossed the Yalu River to aid the DPRK’s fight there until a truce was signed in 1953.

A total of 2.9 million CPV soldiers entered the battlefield and 197,653 of sacrificed their lives in the war.