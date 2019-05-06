Domestic trips jump 13.7% in May Day holiday

Home » Nation

TOURISTS logged 195 million domestic trips in China during the May Day holiday from Wednesday to Saturday, up 13.7 percent year on year.

And tourism revenue increased by 16.1 percent to hit 117.7 billion yuan (US$17.5 billion) in the past four days, according to estimates given by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Major online travel platforms have also observed trends in tourism upgrading.

Travelers from 614 cities booked tours over the holiday to more than 90 countries and regions through Ctrip, a Shanghai-based online travel agency.

Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism said 5.6 million travelers visited Shanghai’s 161 tourist sites during the May Day holiday, 33 percent more visitors than the same period last year.

Retailers and catering businesses raked in 4.7 billion yuan in sales in Shanghai during May 1-4, an increase of 15.5 percent year on year.

Dai Bin, president of China Tourism Academy, reckoned tourism splurge came as Chinese tourists had shown growing interest in leisure and cultural tours.

Fine weather and blossoming flowers in spring have been a primary May Day holiday craze.

Meanwhile, China recorded more than 8.4 million exits and entries across its border during the four-day holiday, said the National Immigration Administration yesterday.

The country saw an average of more than 1.07 million entries and 1.03 million exits per day during this period, up 14.2 percent and 4.5 percent year on year, respectively.

A total of 367,700 transportation carriers were inspected at the border checkpoints across the country, with the average daily number rising 12.95 percent year on year, according to the NIA.

The passenger volume at border check stations in major airports, including Beijing Capital International Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, increased steadily during the holiday, while the tourist flow across land border check sites near Hong Kong and Macau rose notably.

Holiday tourism also boosted travel-related markets, with the sales volume of travel insurance jumping 14.4 percent from a year earlier, data from China’s leading retailer Suning showed. Consumption of travel products such as children’s car seats and pet bags also surged during the holiday, up 87 percent and 200 percent, respectively.

Data from Suning also showed a boom in food consumption during the holiday. Sales volume of beer saw the highest growth of 716 percent year on year, followed by 433 percent in snacks and 246 percent in crawfish.