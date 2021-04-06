Domestic trips jump 142% during Qingming holiday

Home » Nation

IT is estimated that 144.52 million domestic trips were made during the Tomb-sweeping Day holiday in China, official data showed.

Compared with the same period last year, the figure surged 142.4 percent for the three-day holiday, which lasted from Saturday to yesterday this year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Airlines handled nearly 4.33 million passenger trips during the holiday, a jump of 256.4 percent year on year, the ministry estimated.

Meanwhile, the passenger load factor, which measures how much of an airline’s available seating capacity is used, was estimated to be 73.4 percent, up 8.1 percentage points from a year ago, it said.

Tomb-sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival, was observed on Sunday this year. It is a traditional Chinese holiday during which people pay tribute to deceased family members. Many also spend the holiday traveling.

The number of railway passengers in the Yangtze River Delta region surged during the holiday, the China Railway Shanghai Group said yesterday.

Almost 8 million passengers made railway trips in the region between Friday and Sunday.

The busiest day was Saturday with more than 3.2 million passengers, a daily record for 2021.

Excursions, tomb-sweeping and family visits were the primary drivers of the passenger surge, the group said.

A significant increase of railway passengers was recorded on lines such as Beijing-Shanghai, Shanghai-Nanjing, Shanghai-Hangzhou, Hangzhou-Huangshan, Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong, Hefei-Fuzhou and Ningbo-Wenzhou.

More than 1,300 trains were in service in the region during the holiday, including over 1,100 high-speed trains.

A return peak was expected yesterday with 2.87 million passengers estimated in the region, and an additional 184 trains will be put into service to satisfy the growing demand.