Donations of blood have increased

China has witnessed more than 20 years of consecutive growth in the number of voluntary blood donations, from around 300,000 in 1998 to nearly 15 million in 2018, an official with the National Health Commission announced yesterday.

The volume of blood collected has also seen a marked increase of more than four times the amount since the Blood Donation Law took effect in 1998, said Zhou Changqiang, deputy director of NHC’s Medical Administration Bureau.

“The steady increase in both the number of blood donors and the volume of blood has ensured a safe and stable blood supply,” Zhou said.

The government has been improving equity and accessibility in clinical blood services over the years, added Zhou.