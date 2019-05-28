Dongtai hospital under probe

Home » Nation

EXPERTS from health authorities are investigating a Hepatitis C infection case involving 69 dialysis patients in a hospital in Dongtai, east China’s Jiangsu Province.

The inspection team composed of experts from China’s National Health Commission said a blood purification center that is affiliated to the Dongtai People’s Hospital was responsible for the contamination during hemodialysis treatment of patients.

An initial investigation indicated that lax management of the hospital was to blame for the infection.

Based on the investigation, the Party chief, the president and a vice president of the hospital were removed from their posts. A number of medical workers responsible for the infection have also been punished. The patients are receiving special medical therapy from an expert team.

Hepatitis C is an infectious disease caused by Hepatitis C virus that affects the liver. Initially, people have mild or no symptoms, but over years, it leads to liver disease and occasionally cirrhosis.