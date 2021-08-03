The story appears on
Page A6
August 3, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Dried seahorses seized
Border police in the city of Baise, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said yesterday they have busted a case involving the smuggling of endangered wildlife products.
The police intercepted a total of 10,328 dried seahorses weighing about 40 kilograms while inspecting a suspicious vehicle in the border county of Napo on July 26. The goods were seized as the driver failed to furnish valid legal documents for them, Baise police said. The destination of the bus was Dongguan in Guangdong Province.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.