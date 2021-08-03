Dried seahorses seized

Home » Nation

Border police in the city of Baise, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said yesterday they have busted a case involving the smuggling of endangered wildlife products.

The police intercepted a total of 10,328 dried seahorses weighing about 40 kilograms while inspecting a suspicious vehicle in the border county of Napo on July 26. The goods were seized as the driver failed to furnish valid legal documents for them, Baise police said. The destination of the bus was Dongguan in Guangdong Province.