Driverless cars set to hit Beijing

Home » Nation

Driverless cars will soon take to expressways for testing in Beijing, after the city authority approved the gradual opening of several expressway sections for unmanned vehicles.

A 10-kilometer expressway between the city’s fifth and sixth ring roads will be opened first. Six other expressway sections will be opened later to add another 143-km stretch to the city’s high-speed testing roads for driverless vehicles, according to a workgroup overseeing the city’s innovation for mobility intelligence.

Jiang Guangzhi, deputy director of the Beijing Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, said that the high-speed test of self-driving vehicles has a high entry threshold.

Testing vehicles should be equipped with relevant devices and connected to a cloud platform for real-time data transmission to ensure the safety of expressway passage.

The city has 226 routes for testing self-driving vehicles, totaling 752.4 kilometers.