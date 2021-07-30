The story appears on
Page A8
July 30, 2021
Related News
Driverless cars set to hit Beijing
Driverless cars will soon take to expressways for testing in Beijing, after the city authority approved the gradual opening of several expressway sections for unmanned vehicles.
A 10-kilometer expressway between the city’s fifth and sixth ring roads will be opened first. Six other expressway sections will be opened later to add another 143-km stretch to the city’s high-speed testing roads for driverless vehicles, according to a workgroup overseeing the city’s innovation for mobility intelligence.
Jiang Guangzhi, deputy director of the Beijing Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, said that the high-speed test of self-driving vehicles has a high entry threshold.
Testing vehicles should be equipped with relevant devices and connected to a cloud platform for real-time data transmission to ensure the safety of expressway passage.
The city has 226 routes for testing self-driving vehicles, totaling 752.4 kilometers.
