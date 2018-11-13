The story appears on
Drought hits Poyang
POYANG Lake, China’s largest freshwater lake, has entered a low water period due to drought in east China’s Jiangxi Province.
Water levels in the Poyang Lake have been decreasing over the past few months. Yesterday morning, the lake’s water level in Xingzi County fell below the 10-meter mark, meaning that this year’s drought period came 13 days sooner compared with last year’s. Tens of thousands of migratory birds have arrived at Poyang Lake to get through the winter. Authorities said they will provide food for the birds in key areas.
