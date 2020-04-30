Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 30, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Drug arrests in Pu’er

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 30, 2020 | Print Edition

Police have caught two men suspected of trafficking drugs in southwest China’s Yunnan Province and seized 10.27 kilograms of drugs. After a tip-off, local police nabbed two suspects in Simao District on April 17. A machine used to process drugs was also seized. The two have been put under criminal detention. Further investigation is under way. Yunnan is a major front in China’s battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿