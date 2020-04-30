Drug arrests in Pu’er

Home » Nation

Police have caught two men suspected of trafficking drugs in southwest China’s Yunnan Province and seized 10.27 kilograms of drugs. After a tip-off, local police nabbed two suspects in Simao District on April 17. A machine used to process drugs was also seized. The two have been put under criminal detention. Further investigation is under way. Yunnan is a major front in China’s battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.