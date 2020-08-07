The story appears on
Drug bust in Yunnan
POLICE in southwest China’s Yunnan Province recently busted a drug trafficking case, capturing three suspects and seizing more than 80 kilograms of drugs.
Border police in Honghe Hani-Yi Autonomous Prefecture received a tip-off on July 27, saying drugs would be brought from overseas to the county of Jiangcheng in Pu’er City.
On July 28, the three suspects were nabbed in Pu’er.
The drugs, included 41.8kg of methamphetamine, 37kg of heroin and 1.4kg of opium.
