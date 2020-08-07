Advanced Search

August 7, 2020

Drug bust in Yunnan

Source: Xinhua | 00:08 UTC+8 August 7, 2020 | Print Edition

POLICE in southwest China’s Yunnan Province recently busted a drug trafficking case, capturing three suspects and seizing more than 80 kilograms of drugs.

Border police in Honghe Hani-Yi Autonomous Prefecture received a tip-off on July 27, saying drugs would be brought from overseas to the county of Jiangcheng in Pu’er City.

On July 28, the three suspects were nabbed in Pu’er.

The drugs, included 41.8kg of methamphetamine, 37kg of heroin and 1.4kg of opium.

Nation
