May 10, 2021

Drug-trafficking case busted

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 10, 2021 | Print Edition

Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province busted a drug-trafficking case, seizing nearly 17kg of drugs.

Police in the city of Pu’er had recently noticed a vehicle with suspicious movements and established a task force to investigate the car, local authorities said.

On the evening of April 30, the task force stopped the vehicle and seized 30 bags of methamphetamine weighing 16.97kg in a suitcase.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

