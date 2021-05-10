The story appears on
Page A7
May 10, 2021
Drug-trafficking case busted
Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province busted a drug-trafficking case, seizing nearly 17kg of drugs.
Police in the city of Pu’er had recently noticed a vehicle with suspicious movements and established a task force to investigate the car, local authorities said.
On the evening of April 30, the task force stopped the vehicle and seized 30 bags of methamphetamine weighing 16.97kg in a suitcase.
Further investigation of the case is underway.
