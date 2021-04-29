Drunk driving falls

Home » Nation

Alcohol-related traffic accidents with casualties have dropped by more than 20,000 in the 10 years since China criminalized drunk driving in 2011, compared with 2000-2010. At the same time, the number of motor vehicles rose by 181 million and the number of drivers by 259 million.

Liu Yupeng, deputy head of the traffic management bureau, said criminalizing drunk driving has led to lower incidence rates.