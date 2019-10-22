ETC users near 150m

Home » Nation

China’s electronic toll collection users exceeded 147 million, official data showed. The country had more than 147 million ETC users as of October 16, accomplishing 77.02 percent of the total issuance task, according to the Ministry of Transport. China has seen 66.32 million new ETC users since May 15, the Ministry said. This year, the ministry issued a circular to promote expressway ETCs, with a target to install them on over 80 percent of registered automobiles by year-end. ETCs collect tolls automatically, avoiding the need to stop to pay.