EU envoys get the nod to visit Xinjiang

China said yesterday that it has agreed to arrange a visit to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region by European Union envoys.

On Monday, the EU asked China to let its independent observers into Xinjiang. In response foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the bloc was “welcome” to visit the area “to truly understand the real situation and not rely on hearsay.”

“The diplomatic envoys of the EU and its members in China said they wish to visit Xinjiang. China has agreed and is ready to make arrangements,” Wang told reporters.

But he said China opposes any investigation that bears presumption of guilt.

China says criticism of its handling of Xinjiang is politically motivated, and based on lies about what happens in the vocational training center it has built.

Meanwhile, four companies and a manufacturing facility in Xinjiang were blocked on Monday from shipping their products to the US because of their suspected reliance on “forced labor.”

US Customs and Border Protection issued orders freezing imports from companies that produce cotton, clothing and computer parts in Xinjiang.

China slammed the US move as “bullying” and dismissed accusations of forced labor as “a complete fabrication.”

The US actions “violate the rules of international trade, and disrupt global industrial, supply and value chains,” said Wang.

“The so-called forced labor issue is entirely fabricated by some organizations and people in the US and the West,” he said, adding that China will take all necessary measures to protect its companies’ legitimate rights and interests.