EU scrutiny clears firm

THE results of Europe’s scrutiny on products by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd have proven the company’s “innocence,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

Spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks in response to German media reports that years of scrutiny by Britain, Germany and the European Union have found no obvious “backdoors” in Huawei products, while security loopholes are often spotted in products made by Cisco of the United States, as evidenced by 10 “backdoor” incidents exposed since 2013.

“We’d like to see the US comment on the findings,” Lu said, adding that since the “Prismgate” incident, the US has remained silent over evidence alleging its illegal practices of cyber attacks and thefts.

For the purpose of gaining competitive advantages, the United States, judging others using its own standards, has resorted to smear tactics against other countries’ enterprises without providing convincing evidence, he said.

“The conclusions of Europe’s scrutiny have proven Huawei innocent, and showed the US suppression against other countries’ enterprises with state power is unjustified,” Lu said.