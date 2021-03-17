EU warned as it meets over Xinjiang sanctions

Home » Nation

CHINA’S ambassador to the EU yesterday warned against imposing sanctions on Beijing over its policy in the northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

“I want to emphasize that sanctions are confrontation. Sanctions based on lies could be interpreted as deliberately undermining China’s security and development interests,” ambassador Zhang Ming said in a video conference with the Brussels-based European Policy Centre think tank.

“We want dialogue not confrontation. We ask the EU side to think twice. If some insist on confrontation we will not back down as we have no options but fulfilling our responsibilities to people of our country.”

European diplomats say the bloc’s 27 foreign ministers are expected to agree at a meeting on Monday to add some individuals or entities in China to the blacklist over the treatment of the Uygurs.

Officials in other countries including Russia, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Eritrea are also expected to be hit with asset freezes and visa bans over alleged rights abuses. China has strongly denied allegations of forced labor involving Uygurs and says training programs, work schemes and better education have helped stamp out extremism in the region.