Eateries and caterers back in business

At lunchtime, masked diners have their temperatures checked and hands disinfected before entering a restaurant and sitting at separate tables to fill their bellies after being cooped up in their homes for several weeks.

Zhang Bo, a citizen of Shenyang in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, ventured back into a restaurant in a local business area.

“Because the novel coronavirus situation in China has improved, I was able to enjoy a satisfying meal in a restaurant for the first time in two months,” he said.

Fifty percent of restaurants in Liaoning have resumed normal operations, though the number of restaurant-goers is down more than half compared with previous years, according to the provincial commerce department.

Catering is one of the many industries that has been hard hit by the pandemic, as efforts to curb the virus’ spread kept most people across China indoors and forced restaurants to cease dine-in service.

Revenues for the catering industry were 419.4 billion yuan (US$59 billion) in the first two months of 2020, down more than 40 percent from the same period last year, according the National Bureau of Statistics.

As the situation has improved in China, restaurants are beginning to restore their dine-in service while carrying out strict epidemic-prevention measures.

Last week, northwest China’s Gansu Province asked its catering companies to resume business, while requiring restaurant-goers to measure temperatures and maintain a distance of no less than 1 meter in queues, in addition to banning dinner parties with more than 50 people.

In Nanjing, capital of east China’s Jiangsu Province, more than a thousand catering businesses had resumed business as of Friday, representing more than 90 percent of the total, according to the city’s commerce bureau.