E-cigarettes regulation on the way

The story appears on
Page A3
July 24, 2019
Free for subscribers
CHINA is planning to regulate e-cigarettes in an attempt to stave off a new gateway addiction in what is already the world’s largest smoking population.
The country has over 300 million tobacco-smokers — nearly a third of the world’s total — but the battery-operated vaping trend has yet to explode as it has in the United States and elsewhere.
“The supervision of electronic cigarettes must be severely strengthened,” said Mao Qunan, head of the National Health Commission’s planning department.
The NHC “is working with relevant departments to conduct research on electronic cigarette supervision and we plan to regulate electronic cigarettes through legislation,” he said.
Vaping is generally believed to be safer than smoking, and e-cigarette users don’t get exposed to the estimated 7,000 chemical constituents present in combustible cigarettes. The liquids do, however, contain nicotine, which has been studied for decades and is known to be highly addictive.
But more concerning for China is a slew of recent studies that have found that, among adolescents, e-cigarettes provide a gateway toward full-fledged smoking. “We want to reduce the smoking rate and prevent young people from trying tobacco,” said Mao.
