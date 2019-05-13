Ecological plan for Hainan unveiled

Home » Nation

CHINA has unveiled the Implementation Plan for the National Ecological Civilization Pilot Zone (Hainan), for comprehensive experiments of ecological civilization system reform to be carried out in the southern island province.

Jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, the document vows to bring about a new pattern of harmonious coexistence of man and nature in China’s modernization drive and write a chapter of Hainan for building a Beautiful China.

The pilot zone aims at reaching world leading level in terms of environmental quality and resource utilization efficiency, according to the plan.

The zone will focus on developing a system for building an ecological civilization, optimizing spatial distribution of land, coordinating development and conservation of land and sea.

It also aims to improve environmental quality and resource utilization efficiency, realizing ecological products’ values, promoting green production modes and lifestyle, and other aspects of exploration.