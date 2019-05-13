The story appears on
Page A3
May 13, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ecological plan for Hainan unveiled
CHINA has unveiled the Implementation Plan for the National Ecological Civilization Pilot Zone (Hainan), for comprehensive experiments of ecological civilization system reform to be carried out in the southern island province.
Jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, the document vows to bring about a new pattern of harmonious coexistence of man and nature in China’s modernization drive and write a chapter of Hainan for building a Beautiful China.
The pilot zone aims at reaching world leading level in terms of environmental quality and resource utilization efficiency, according to the plan.
The zone will focus on developing a system for building an ecological civilization, optimizing spatial distribution of land, coordinating development and conservation of land and sea.
It also aims to improve environmental quality and resource utilization efficiency, realizing ecological products’ values, promoting green production modes and lifestyle, and other aspects of exploration.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.