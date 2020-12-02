Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

December 2, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Ecological plan frees 20m poor

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 2, 2020 | Print Edition

More than 20 million people living under China’s poverty line shook off poverty through ecological poverty-relief programs, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The country has so far completed all the tasks of its ecological poverty-relief programs while coordinating poverty alleviation with ecological protection, NFGA deputy director Li Chunliang told reporters yesterday.

The administration has carried out several such programs, including ecological compensation and government-sponsored afforestation projects.

As part of the compensation mechanism, forestry authorities have recruited a total of about 1.1 million forest rangers around the nation from impoverished households since 2016, Li said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿