Economic bullying by US flayed

Home » Nation

CHINESE foreign ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang yesterday responded to the issue that US Federal Communications Commission decided to bar US telecom companies from using federal funds to buy products from Huawei and ZTE due to the so-called “threats to national security.”

“The US has a habit of abusing state power to suppress specific countries and companies on trumped-up charges without providing any evidence. It once brought down Alstom and now wants to crush Chinese companies,” Geng said.

“Such economic bullying behavior by the US side is a blatant denial of the principles of the market economy that the US has always advocated,” he said.

Banning carriers from buying Huawei, ZTE equipment will not really improve US cybersecurity, and will have a serious impact on network services in rural and under-developed areas of the US, Geng said, adding that “relevant US agencies are fully aware of this.”

Geng doubted about the real intention behind US policymakers to repeatedly suppress foreign companies on trumped-up charges, even sacrifice the interests of the US company and the people to issue those “protecting US interests” policies.

Again, Geng urged the US side to stop misuse of national security, stop deliberate smear and accusation against China and stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese companies.

In addition to this, Geng also said the US should provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises to conduct normal business activities in the United States.

“I hereby warn some people in the US, you could only imprison yourself if you locked all the doors because of the so-called ‘security’ reason,” Geng added.