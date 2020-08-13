Elephants enjoy pigging out in Yunnan

Home » Nation

A series of activities were held in the Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, yesterday to call for more people to protect elephants.

A group of 20 Asian elephants glutted themselves with fresh watermelons, bananas and dragon fruit on a big table at the Wild Elephant Valley scenic spot.

The World Elephant Day was set up in 2012 and falls on August 12 every year. This year, a photo exhibition on Asian elephant protection, a field research camp and an Asian elephant protection exhibition were held.

Asian elephants are under first-class state protection in China. There are about 300 Asian elephants in the country, mostly in Yunnan.