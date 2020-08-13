The story appears on
Page A7
August 13, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Elephants enjoy pigging out in Yunnan
A series of activities were held in the Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, yesterday to call for more people to protect elephants.
A group of 20 Asian elephants glutted themselves with fresh watermelons, bananas and dragon fruit on a big table at the Wild Elephant Valley scenic spot.
The World Elephant Day was set up in 2012 and falls on August 12 every year. This year, a photo exhibition on Asian elephant protection, a field research camp and an Asian elephant protection exhibition were held.
Asian elephants are under first-class state protection in China. There are about 300 Asian elephants in the country, mostly in Yunnan.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.