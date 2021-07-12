Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

July 12, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Elephants move southeast

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 12, 2021 | Print Edition

The herd of 14 wild Asian elephants roaming southwest China’s Yunnan Province has moved 10.5 kilometers southeast, authorities said.

The herd entered Longwu Town in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture at 8:20pm on Friday and are safe, according to the officials in charge of monitoring their migration.

The male elephant that broke away from the herd was captured and sent back to its forest home in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture last Wednesday. He is in a good condition.

On Saturday, authorities dispatched 346 emergency and police staff, deployed dozens of vehicles and 23 drones and evacuated 2,259 local residents.

Authorities also supplied two tons of food.

The herd traveled about 500 kilometers north from its forest home in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, before reaching the provincial capital Kunming on June 2.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿