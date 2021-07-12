Elephants move southeast

Home » Nation

The herd of 14 wild Asian elephants roaming southwest China’s Yunnan Province has moved 10.5 kilometers southeast, authorities said.

The herd entered Longwu Town in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture at 8:20pm on Friday and are safe, according to the officials in charge of monitoring their migration.

The male elephant that broke away from the herd was captured and sent back to its forest home in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture last Wednesday. He is in a good condition.

On Saturday, authorities dispatched 346 emergency and police staff, deployed dozens of vehicles and 23 drones and evacuated 2,259 local residents.

Authorities also supplied two tons of food.

The herd traveled about 500 kilometers north from its forest home in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, before reaching the provincial capital Kunming on June 2.