Elimination of poverty high on Hebei’s agenda

North China’s Hebei Province intends to lift all impoverished counties out of destitution this year, as part of the country’s targeted poverty alleviation campaign.

Governor Xu Qin made the announcement when delivering a government work report at the ongoing provincial legislative session.

In 2018, Hebei announced that 25 counties were no longer listed as poor, and that 648,000 people rose out of poverty.

Another 330,000 impoverished people will be lifted out of poverty this year, said Xu.

Poverty reduction has been high on the agenda of the Chinese government, which aims to eradicate absolute poverty by 2020.

Huo Xi’e, a provincial political advisor, said poverty alleviation had reached a crucial point, and people’s health issues should be addressed.

Huo, a hospital president in Feixiang District in the city of Handan, said to address the problem, the medical expenses of poor patients have been almost fully covered by health care and medical subsidies.

Further north in Heilongjiang Province, 172,000 people were lifted out of poverty last year, the provincial authorities announced.

Ten impoverished counties rose out of poverty last year, and up to 93,500 villagers in poverty-striken areas gained access to safe drinking water.

The province aims to help 90,000 rural people escape poverty in 2019.