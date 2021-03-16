Ending domestic abuse

Home » Nation

Police have prevented or stopped more than 6.17 million cases of domestic violence since China enacted a special law against family abuse in 2016, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.

They helped mediate and defuse more than 8.25 million family disputes during the same period, MPS spokesperson Zhang Ming told a press conference.

Zhang said that quick responses, thorough investigations and commensurate actions are ensured when calls for help are made and family abuse is involved, or the interests and rights of women and children are breached.