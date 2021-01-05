Enhanced TCM role

Home » Nation

China will enhance the capacity and role of traditional Chinese medicine by building more TCM rehabilitation centers.

According to an implementation plan, jointly issued by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and other authorities, each provincial-level region of the country will have one tertiary rehabilitation hospital featuring TCM by 2025. Additionally, 85 percent of tertiary TCM hospitals and 70 percent of second-tier TCM hospitals in China will set up rehabilitation departments by 2025.