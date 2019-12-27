Advanced Search

December 27, 2019

Ensuring a smooth travel rush

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:13 UTC+8 December 27, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s Ministry of Public Security yesterday unveiled measures to guarantee safe and smooth transport during the upcoming travel rush for the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The ministry has asked police departments across the country to clear hazards by strictly controlling high-risk vehicles, as well as dealing with speeding, overloading and driving under fatigue.

The ministry will ban vehicles that do not meet safety specifications or drivers who have lost all 12 demerit points from going on the road. Police will focus on high-risk road sections that are steep or with sharp turns or are fog-prone.

(Xinhua)

