The story appears on
Page A6
December 27, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ensuring a smooth travel rush
China’s Ministry of Public Security yesterday unveiled measures to guarantee safe and smooth transport during the upcoming travel rush for the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.
The ministry has asked police departments across the country to clear hazards by strictly controlling high-risk vehicles, as well as dealing with speeding, overloading and driving under fatigue.
The ministry will ban vehicles that do not meet safety specifications or drivers who have lost all 12 demerit points from going on the road. Police will focus on high-risk road sections that are steep or with sharp turns or are fog-prone.
(Xinhua)
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.