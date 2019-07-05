Ensuring mental health of the elderly

Home » Nation

China has introduced a two-year pilot program to research the psychological health and needs of senior citizens at the primary level, the National Health Commission announced yesterday.

Covering 1,600 urban communities and 320 villages, the pilot targets permanent residents aged 65 and over, said Wang Haidong, director of the NHC’s Department of Aging and Health.

Under the program, psychological assessments are carried out with the permission of the elderly, said Wang, adding that necessary mental interventions and suggestions of medical treatment would be offered depending on the results.

The program is in response to increasingly prominent mental problems among the elderly. Amid expanding urbanization and the acceleration of the aging process, China is seeing an expanding population of migrants and left-behind senior people, vulnerable to mental issues.