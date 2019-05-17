Enterprises get support to join AI network

Home » Nation

A MAJOR conference for artificial intelligence researchers, industry leaders and policy-makers highlighted opportunities in the sector and the need for better governance.

The third World Intelligence Congress, a four-day conference held in north China’s Tianjin City, gathered more than 1,400 participants from over 40 countries and regions, according to the organizer.

The congress included forums, exhibitions and competitions for unmanned cars and drones.

The Tianjin government, Ministry of Science and Technology, and National Development and Reform Commission are among the event organizers.

AI is projected to drive global GDP gains of over US$15.7 trillion by 2030, said Lin Nianxiu, deputy director of NDRC, at the opening ceremony.

“AI changes the future and creates it at the same time,” Lin said.

“China will further strengthen intellectual property protection, support enterprises to join global AI innovation network, and vigorously promote the flow of talent and technology funds,” he added.

Over the years, China has applied AI in multiple fields including city planning, smart transport, social governance, health, agriculture, and national security, but the applications also pose new challenges.

Wang Zhigang, head of the MOST, said the ministry was drafting a governance code for AI, expected to be released soon. “China will enhance international cooperation on AI governance such as AI laws and regulations, and international rules to jointly deal with common challenges,” Wang said.