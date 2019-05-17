The story appears on
Page A3
May 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Enterprises get support to join AI network
A MAJOR conference for artificial intelligence researchers, industry leaders and policy-makers highlighted opportunities in the sector and the need for better governance.
The third World Intelligence Congress, a four-day conference held in north China’s Tianjin City, gathered more than 1,400 participants from over 40 countries and regions, according to the organizer.
The congress included forums, exhibitions and competitions for unmanned cars and drones.
The Tianjin government, Ministry of Science and Technology, and National Development and Reform Commission are among the event organizers.
AI is projected to drive global GDP gains of over US$15.7 trillion by 2030, said Lin Nianxiu, deputy director of NDRC, at the opening ceremony.
“AI changes the future and creates it at the same time,” Lin said.
“China will further strengthen intellectual property protection, support enterprises to join global AI innovation network, and vigorously promote the flow of talent and technology funds,” he added.
Over the years, China has applied AI in multiple fields including city planning, smart transport, social governance, health, agriculture, and national security, but the applications also pose new challenges.
Wang Zhigang, head of the MOST, said the ministry was drafting a governance code for AI, expected to be released soon. “China will enhance international cooperation on AI governance such as AI laws and regulations, and international rules to jointly deal with common challenges,” Wang said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.