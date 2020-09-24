Entry curbs relaxed for foreigners with permits

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday eased entry restrictions for foreigners holding certain residence permits, an incremental step toward reopening borders closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The country has gradually allowed more foreigners to enter after suspending the entry of most foreign nationals, including those with Chinese work or residence permits, announced in March to fight the pandemic.

Foreigners who have valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters, and reunion can enter the country without needing to reapply for visas from September 28, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

If the above three categories of residence permits expired after March 28, 2020, the holder may apply for visa by presenting the expired residence permit and relevant materials to the Chinese embassies or consulates on the condition that the purpose of the holder’s visit to China remains unchanged.

The adjustments were made given the current COVID-19 situation and the need for epidemic prevention and control, said the statement.

But all entrants “must strictly abide by China’s anti-epidemic management regulations,” it said. That means being subject to COVID-19 tests and a 14-day quarantine.

People keen to return will also need to find a plane ticket, after China reduced the number of international flights at the end of March, and prices soared.

In August, China allowed foreign nationals from 36 European countries to reapply for visas without a previously required invitation letter.

Before that, China opened its borders to a stream of skilled foreign workers under special fast-track agreements.

China has largely controlled the spread of the virus. Despite several small outbreaks during the summer, most cases reported in the country in recent weeks have been travelers entering from abroad.

China’s mainland reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, all of them imported infections.

The total number of confirmed cases for the mainland now stands at 85,307, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.