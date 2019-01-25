Entry, exit growth

Home » Nation

China has issued about 100 million credentials for exit and entry into the country since May 1, 2018, when authorities started to streamline the process, according to the National Immigration Administration. The figure increased by 12.1 percent over the same period of the previous year, the administration said. Since September 1, around 15.36 million residents on the Chinese mainland have had their credentials replaced or reissued in places other than where the documents were first issued. The new move is estimated to save over 10 billion yuan (US$1.47 billion) per year in travel expenses for those concerned, the administration said.