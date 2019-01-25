The story appears on
Page A8
January 25, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Entry, exit growth
China has issued about 100 million credentials for exit and entry into the country since May 1, 2018, when authorities started to streamline the process, according to the National Immigration Administration. The figure increased by 12.1 percent over the same period of the previous year, the administration said. Since September 1, around 15.36 million residents on the Chinese mainland have had their credentials replaced or reissued in places other than where the documents were first issued. The new move is estimated to save over 10 billion yuan (US$1.47 billion) per year in travel expenses for those concerned, the administration said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.