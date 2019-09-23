Envoys hail China’s contributions

Home » Nation

SEVERAL UN high-ranking officials and representatives sent their congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The Permanent Mission of China to the UN hosted a reception to celebrate the anniversary. More than 600 Chinese and UN officials, diplomats and representatives from different missions, including President of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, attended the reception.

“It’s a challenging world, but we are very glad that we can count on China’s support,” UN Undersecretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said. Lacroix said he is thankful to the Chinese peacekeepers who are currently serving on the ground. “They are doing a fantastic job, they are making a difference for people, they are protecting vulnerable civilians.”

Since 1989, China has dispatched over 40,000 peacekeepers to around 30 operations. More than 2,500 peacekeepers from China are currently on duty in eight missions.

UN Undersecretary-General for the Department of Field Support Atul Khare said that among all five permanent members of the Security Council, China contributes the largest number of troops. “China provides high quality troops, engineers, doctors, nurses and helicopters. We are extremely grateful to China for all these contributions.”

United Nations Children’s Fund Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in the next decade, China has promised some very strong goals such as about 85 percent of preschoolers in China, aged between three and six, will be enrolled in certified kindergartens by 2020, and that would be a great benefit to children.

China raised more than 700 million people out of poverty, and it has been a singular accomplishment that has helped to move the Sustainable Development Goals, Fore added.

UN Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner said that China has not only lifted millions of people out of poverty, but has also created the industrial base and the service base. The investment on its people’s education is a central part of China’s success story too.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also hailed China’s cooperation with and contributions to the world organization. “China has been a key participant in the work of our organization and has played a central role as a pillar of international cooperation and multilateralism. China and the United Nations are continuing to work together to address pressing global issues,” Guterres said in a message.