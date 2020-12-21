Events mark Macau’s return to China

Home » Nation

Macau Special Administrative Region held a series of events yesterday to mark the 21st anniversary of Macau’s return to the motherland and the establishment of the Macau SAR with epidemic control measures.

At around 8am yesterday on the Golden Lotus Square, the national flag of the People’s Republic of China and the flag of the Macau SAR were raised to the national anthem in front of an audience of around 500 people wearing face masks.

The People’s Liberation Army Garrison in Macau also held a flag-raising ceremony in the morning. However, after careful assessment, the government announced earlier this month that it will not organize the fireworks show in celebration of the return anniversary to avoid crowding and reduce pertinent risks.

A reception was held subsequently at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex, with over 900 attendees including government officials and others.

Macau SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said at the reception that during the past year, which had been an extremely difficult and extraordinary one, Macau had implemented strict prevention and control policies on COVID-19, leaving no deaths and achieving high recovery rates.

Macau would further its epidemic control efforts in the coming year while adopting active fiscal policies and timely measures to push for economic recovery, and provide targeted support for small and medium-sized enterprises.