Everest surveyors make big progress

A TEAM of over 30 Chinese surveyors arrived at a base camp at an altitude of 6,500 meters yesterday, as they try to accomplish a mission to remeasure the height of Mount Qomolangma, the world’s highest mountain also known as Mount Everest.

The team arrived at the camp at about 5pm yesterday, after setting out from their camp at an altitude of 5,200 meters in Tingri County of Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China on Wednesday.

The team will take rest and continue to debug height measuring equipment at the base camp for at least one day before moving on.

They arrived at a transit camp at a height of 5,800 meters at 6pm on Wednesday, spending the night there. They began climbing around 11am, passed the East Rongbuk glacier and arrived at the advance camp after 6 hours.

The advance camp sits on a slope next to the end of the glacier, and is the last camp before the snow line and ice road. After about an hour’s walk up from the camp, the surveyors will arrive at the shoe-changing point, where climbers need to wear crampons to continue climbing.

Known as the “devil camp,” many professional mountain guides who have reached the peak of Qomolangma suffer from altitude sickness here due to its geographical location surrounded by mountains and poor air circulation.