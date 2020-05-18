Everest team gears up to reach summit

Home » Nation

A team of Chinese remeasuring surveyors left the base camp at Mount Qomolangma, or Everest, for a higher spot on its journey to the peak at 2pm on Saturday after they had earlier returned there due to bad weather.

The team is expected to reach the summit on May 22, if weather conditions permit, said Wang Yongfeng, deputy director of the mountaineering administrative center of China’s General Administration of Sport.

Starting from the base camp at an altitude of 5,200 meters, the team will typically take about a week to reach the summit, passing through five camps at an altitude of 5,800 meters, 6,500 meters, 7,028 meters, 7,790 meters and 8,300 meters, respectively.

On the day of reaching the summit, the surveyors plan to set out from the assault camp at an altitude of 8,300 meters at the break of dawn, climb to the top in the morning when the weather is relatively good, and then retreat, said Wang.

Previously, the team delayed their original plan to climb to a camp at an altitude of 7,028 meters on May 9 due to the risk of snow slides and returned from the advance camp at an altitude of 6,500 meters. A road construction team building a route from 8,300 meters above sea level to the peak also decided to retreat on Tuesday because of high winds.

The surveyors will judge the optimal time for reaching the summit by the weather forecasts for the north and south slopes of Qomolangma, which are provided by meteorological department in southwestern Tibet Autonomous Region and professional mountaineering meteorological institution from Switzerland, respectively.

Located at the China-Nepal border, Qomolangma is the world’s highest peak, with its northern part in Xigaze, Tibet.

China initiated a new round of measurement on the height of Qomolangma on April 30.

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, Chinese surveyors have conducted six rounds of scaled measurement and scientific research on Qomolangma and released the height of the peak twice in 1975 and 2005, which was 8,848.13 meters and 8,844.43 meters, respectively.