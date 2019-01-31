The story appears on
January 31, 2019
Everything is shipshape for a rocket launch in Yellow Sea
CHINA’S first seaborne rocket launch is scheduled for mid-2019 with a Long March-11 carrier rocket set to blast off in the Yellow Sea.
China has achieved a breakthrough in the key technologies for seaborne launches, Jin Xin, of the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, told a press conference given by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
A seaborne launch has many advantages over a land launch, Jin said.
The launch site is flexible, and rocket debris poses less of a danger.
Using civilian ships to launch rockets at sea would lower launch costs and give it a commercial edge, he added.
It will also help lay the groundwork for developing reusable rockets and recovery technologies at sea.
