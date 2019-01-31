Everything is shipshape for a rocket launch in Yellow Sea

Home » Nation

CHINA’S first seaborne rocket launch is scheduled for mid-2019 with a Long March-11 carrier rocket set to blast off in the Yellow Sea.

China has achieved a breakthrough in the key technologies for seaborne launches, Jin Xin, of the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, told a press conference given by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

A seaborne launch has many advantages over a land launch, Jin said.

The launch site is flexible, and rocket debris poses less of a danger.

Using civilian ships to launch rockets at sea would lower launch costs and give it a commercial edge, he added.

It will also help lay the groundwork for developing reusable rockets and recovery technologies at sea.