Ex-COFCO official ousted

LUO Jiamang, former general accountant of China’s biggest food trader COFCO, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country’s anti-graft body said yesterday.

Luo, also a former member of COFCO’s leading Party members’ group, has lost his aspirations and convictions and attempted to obstruct the investigation into his case, according to an official statement.

Flouting the eight-point code on Party and government conduct, he accepted gifts, reimbursed his personal expenditures, and attended banquets that could have affected the fair execution of his official duties, the statement read.

The investigation also found that Luo was responsible for disposing of state-owned assets at low prices and illegally intervening in engineering projects.

Additionally, Luo took undue advantage of his position to defraud huge public funds and seek benefits for others in terms of enterprise listing, issuing additional stock and contracting business, it added.

Luo’s acts constituted serious violations of Party discipline and serious duty-related malfeasance, and he is suspected of the crimes of embezzlement and accepting bribes.