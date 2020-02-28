The story appears on
Ex-Shaanxi Party chief ‘took bribes’
ZHAO Zhengyong, former Party chief of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province and a former senior national legislator, has been prosecuted on the charge of taking bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.
Zhao was charged with abusing his former positions to seek profits for others and accepting vast sums of money and gifts.
Zhao’s case was transferred to the procuratorate of Tianjin Municipality for review and prosecution upon the designation of the SPP after the National Supervisory Commission concluded its investigation.
Zhao will stand trial in the First Intermediate People’s Court of Tianjin Municipality.
The SPP said prosecutors had informed the defendant of his rights, interrogated him and listened to his counsel’s opinions.
