October 23, 2019

Exclusion process for goods

October 23, 2019

THE United States would establish an exclusion process that will involve US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods.

On Sunday, the US Trade Representative announced that it would establish a process by which US stakeholders may request an exclusion from additional duties of particular products classified within a tariff subheading covered by the August 2019 action.

The US interested parties must submit requests for exclusions in the period between October 31, 2019, and January 31, 2020.

The USTR will evaluate each request on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the asserted rationale for the exclusion, whether the exclusion would undermine the objective of the Section 301 investigation, and whether the request defines the product with sufficient precision.

