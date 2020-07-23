The story appears on
Page A7
July 23, 2020
Related News
Exec back in China over graft
Liang Rongfu, one of China’s most wanted graft fugitives, has returned to China and turned himself in, almost six years after fleeing overseas, an official source said yesterday.
Liang, a former legal representative of a real estate company based in Foshan in south China’s Guangdong Province, is accused of bribery, according to a statement by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission.
He fled overseas in August, 2014.
An investigation was launched in December, 2014, and he was listed on an Interpol Red Notice in July, 2015. His case was later transferred to the local supervisory authority in Foshan.
His return is an important achievement for the campaign on international fugitives and asset recovery concerning duty-related crime, said an office in charge of fugitives and asset recovery under the central anti-corruption coordination group, which stressed further action to consolidate the sweeping victory against corruption.
