The story appears on
Page A8
January 30, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Execution over killings
A MAN convicted of killing 15 people in an SUV crash was executed yesterday in central Hunan Province, according to an order from China’s Supreme People’s Court. Yang Zanyun deliberately drove his Land Rover SUV into a crowd in a square in Hengdong County in the city of Hengyang on September 12, 2018. Yang then continued his attack with a shovel and knife. The attack also injured 43 people. Yang was sentenced to death for endangering public security with dangerous methods.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.