Execution over killings

A MAN convicted of killing 15 people in an SUV crash was executed yesterday in central Hunan Province, according to an order from China’s Supreme People’s Court. Yang Zanyun deliberately drove his Land Rover SUV into a crowd in a square in Hengdong County in the city of Hengyang on September 12, 2018. Yang then continued his attack with a shovel and knife. The attack also injured 43 people. Yang was sentenced to death for endangering public security with dangerous methods.