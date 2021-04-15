Exercises to check Taiwan separatists

Home » Nation

EXERCISES by the People’s Liberation Army have showcased that the mainland’s determination to curb “Taiwan independence” and collusion between the island and the United States is not “empty words,” a mainland spokesperson said yesterday.

Mainland’s military exercises do not target the people in Taiwan, but are a response to Democratic Progressive Party authority’s stepped up provocative actions seeking “Taiwan independence” in collusion with external forces, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

PLA’s real combat-oriented drills across the Taiwan Strait are necessary moves aimed at the current security situation in the Strait and meant to safeguard national sovereignty, Ma said, adding that the military exercises are solemn responses to external interference and attempts seeking “Taiwan independence.”

The remark came as former US Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrived in Taiwan yesterday in an unmarked private jet, in what a White House official called a “personal signal” of the president’s commitment to Taiwan.

They are due to meet Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen today, in a trip that is further straining Sino-US relations.